Legrand SA - ADR (LGRDY) Price Target Increased by 7.16% to 21.05

The average one-year price target for Legrand SA - ADR (OTC:LGRDY) has been revised to 21.05 / share. This is an increase of 7.16% from the prior estimate of 19.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -14.37 to a high of 40.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.36% from the latest reported closing price of 19.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legrand SA - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGRDY is 0.09%, a decrease of 38.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.46% to 61K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSEFX - Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 117.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 49.14% over the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 64.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 230.22% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 0.97% over the last quarter.

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 56.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 191.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.