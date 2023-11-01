Legrand SA - ADR (LGRDY) Price Target Increased by 17.48% to 29.54

The average one-year price target for Legrand SA - ADR (OTC:LGRDY) has been revised to 29.54 / share. This is an increase of 17.48% from the prior estimate of 25.15 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -5.71 to a high of 55.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.17% from the latest reported closing price of 17.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legrand SA - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGRDY is 0.06%, a decrease of 28.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.75% to 89K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSEFX - Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 34.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 20.79% over the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 22.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 42.17% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 18K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.