Legrand Q1 Results Rise; Confirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Legrand S.A. (LGRDY), a French specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, reported Wednesday higher first-quarter profit, driven by strong revenue growth. Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance.

In the first quarter, net profit attributable to the Group grew 6.3 percent to 293.3 million euros from last year's 275.9 million euros.

Operating profit increased 12.1 percent year-over-year to 434.2 million euros, and adjusted operating profit improved 13.1 percent to 470.4 million euros.

Adjusted operating margin was 20.7 percent, up from 20.5 percent a year ago.

EBITDA grew to 528.1 million euros from last year's 471.1 million euros.

Sales increased 12.3 percent to 2.28 billion euros from 2.03 billion euros last year. Sales increased 11.2 percent, organic and acquisitions.

Further, the company continues to expect fiscal 2025 adjusted operating margin holding stable overall, compared with 2024; and sales growth of between 6 percent and 10 percent, organic and acquisitions, excluding currency effects.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our results for the first quarter of 2025 are very solid and in line with our expectations, in terms of sales, margins and free cash flow.... Confident in our ability to execute and adapt, and despite a volatile environment due to customs policies, we confirm our annual targets as defined at the beginning of the year, and are fully on track to achieve our 2030 ambitions."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.