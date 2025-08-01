Is LeGrand (LGRDY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. LeGrand SA (LGRDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LeGrand SA is one of 606 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LeGrand SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LGRDY's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LGRDY has returned 49.8% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.4%. This means that LeGrand SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arista Networks (ANET). The stock has returned 11.5% year-to-date.

In Arista Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, LeGrand SA is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 68.6% so far this year, meaning that LGRDY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Arista Networks falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 174 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.1%.

LeGrand SA and Arista Networks could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LeGrand SA (LGRDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.