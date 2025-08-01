Legrand To Acquire 60% Stake In Cogelec For EUR 29/shr

(RTTNews) - Legrand SA (LR.PA), a specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, on Friday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Cogelec SA (ALLEC.PA) through the purchase of all shares in Cogelec Développement.

Legrand France is a subsidiary of Legrand, will acquire the shares from Cogelec group managers and Raise Investissement. Cogelec Développement indirectly holds 5,347,065 Cogelec shares, representing 60.09% of the company's share capital and 78.39% of voting rights.

The transaction is based on a price of 29 euros per share, ex-2024 dividend. If the acquisition is completed, Legrand intends to launch a mandatory simplified tender offer to purchase the remaining Cogelec shares at 29 euros per share.

The agreement follows the execution of a put option and exclusivity undertaking on July 9 and the completion of the required employee consultation process.

Cogelec's social and economic committee unanimously approved the proposed transaction on July 16.

On Thursday, Cogelec closed trading 0.35% higher at EUR 29 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, Legrand closed trading 1.80% higher at EUR 129.95 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.