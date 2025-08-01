Markets

Legrand To Acquire 60% Stake In Cogelec For EUR 29/shr

August 01, 2025 — 02:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Legrand SA (LR.PA), a specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, on Friday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Cogelec SA (ALLEC.PA) through the purchase of all shares in Cogelec Développement.

Legrand France is a subsidiary of Legrand, will acquire the shares from Cogelec group managers and Raise Investissement. Cogelec Développement indirectly holds 5,347,065 Cogelec shares, representing 60.09% of the company's share capital and 78.39% of voting rights.

The transaction is based on a price of 29 euros per share, ex-2024 dividend. If the acquisition is completed, Legrand intends to launch a mandatory simplified tender offer to purchase the remaining Cogelec shares at 29 euros per share.

The agreement follows the execution of a put option and exclusivity undertaking on July 9 and the completion of the required employee consultation process.

Cogelec's social and economic committee unanimously approved the proposed transaction on July 16.

On Thursday, Cogelec closed trading 0.35% higher at EUR 29 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, Legrand closed trading 1.80% higher at EUR 129.95 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

