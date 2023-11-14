Lego to invest over $200 mln to expand plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico - state govt

Adds in final paragraph that government gave two figures in the same statement

MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Toymaker Lego will invest more than $200 million to expand its plant in the northen Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, the state's government said on Tuesday.

The government cited two figures for the investment: $205 million and $250 million. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for clarification about the size of the funds set to go toward the expansion.

Lego did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Operations in the new areas will begin in May 2025, Nuevo Leon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.