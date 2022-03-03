Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Toymaker Lego has halted deliveries to its 81 stores in Russia as a consequence of the sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to online media Finans.

"We have suspended all shipments of products to Russia in light of the sanctions and the unpredictable operating environment," Finans quoted a Lego spokesman as saying.

Lego was not immediately available for comment.

