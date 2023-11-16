LEGN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Legend Biotech Corp (Symbol: LEGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.94, changing hands as low as $62.87 per share. Legend Biotech Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEGN's low point in its 52 week range is $42.905 per share, with $77.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.