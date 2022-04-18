Markets
Legion Urges Guess Shareholders To Follow ISS's And Glass Lewis's Recommendations

(RTTNews) - Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, together with its affiliates, a significant shareholder of Guess, Inc. (GES), today stated that both leading proxy advisory firms - Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. LLC - have recommended that shareholders withhold their votes on the reelection of Paul Marciano and Maurice Marciano to the Guess Board.

"If shareholders have already voted for the company's nominees, they have every right to change their vote by signing, dating and returning a later dated BLUE proxy card or by voting in person at the Annual Meeting," Legion noted.

