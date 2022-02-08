Markets
Legion Urges Guess? Board To Remove Co-Founders Over Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

(RTTNews) - Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, a major shareholder in Guess?, Inc. (GES), a clothing brand and retailer, has urged the Board of Directors of Guess to remove the company's co-founders and directors Paul Marciano and Maurice Marciano from the board over sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Legion, in a public letter to the board said, "For over a decade, a pattern of appalling sexual assault and harassment allegations have been made against Paul, while his brother Maurice appeared to turn a blind eye as a former Chairman of the Board. "

As new sexual assault and harassment allegations have surfaced against Paul, Legion has asked the Board to take a quick action and remove Paul from his executive role and both brothers from the Board or at least commit that they will not be re-nominated at the upcoming annual meeting 2022.

