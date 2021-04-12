Legion Partners Nominates Seven Candidates For Election To Genesco's Board

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) confirmed that Legion Partners Asset Management, which owns about 5.6% stake in the company, has provided notice of its intent to nominate a controlling slate of seven individuals to stand for election to the Genesco Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The nominees are Marjorie Bowen, Thomas Kibarian, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn Robertson, Patricia Ross, Georgina Russell and Hobart Sichel.

Genesco noted that Legion Partners is seeking controlling slate of 7 of 8 seats on Genesco's Board of Directors.

Genesco stated that the Board and Nominating and Governance Committee will review the proposed Legion nominees and present the Board's recommendation regarding director nominees in the Company's definitive proxy materials. The date of the 2021 Annual Meeting has not yet been announced, and Genesco shareholders are not required to take action at this time.

