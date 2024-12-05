News & Insights

Legion Consortium Updates Board Roles and Structure

December 05, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legion Consortium Limited (HK:2129) has released an update.

Legion Consortium Limited, a company listed on the stock exchange under the code 2129, recently announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting a blend of executive and independent non-executive directors. The board is composed of experienced professionals, including Ng Choon Eng as the Chairman and CEO, with structured committees to oversee audit, nomination, and remuneration processes. This organizational update reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance and strategic oversight.

