Legion Consortium Appoints New Executive Director

Legion Consortium Limited has appointed Ms. Tham Chia Sze as an executive director starting December 5, 2024. With a background in finance and accounting, Ms. Tham brings a wealth of experience to the company, expected to enhance its strategic direction. Her appointment marks a significant step for the company as it continues to strengthen its leadership team.

