Legible Inc. Secures Funding and Appoints New CTO

Legible Inc. has announced a $2.1 million private placement unit offering to strengthen its financial position and boost marketing efforts for its subscription service. Additionally, Andrew Nelson has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer, bringing extensive experience in technology and business development to help the company expand its digital literature platform globally.

