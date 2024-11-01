News & Insights

Stocks

Legible Inc. Appoints New Auditor Amidst Growth

November 01, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legible Inc. (TSE:READ) has released an update.

Legible Inc. has appointed DMCL LLP as its new independent auditor after a resignation by KPMG, which was accepted by Legible’s audit committee. The decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to compliance and transparency, ensuring a seamless transition in its financial auditing processes. This move comes as Legible continues to innovate in the digital publishing and automotive infotainment markets, offering cutting-edge eBook and audiobook experiences.

For further insights into TSE:READ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.