Legible Inc. Appoints New Auditor Amidst Growth

Legible Inc. has appointed DMCL LLP as its new independent auditor after a resignation by KPMG, which was accepted by Legible’s audit committee. The decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to compliance and transparency, ensuring a seamless transition in its financial auditing processes. This move comes as Legible continues to innovate in the digital publishing and automotive infotainment markets, offering cutting-edge eBook and audiobook experiences.

