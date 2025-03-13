$LEGH stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LEGH stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,428,068 of trading volume.

$LEGH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LEGH:

$LEGH insiders have traded $LEGH stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEGH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS DREW HODGSON has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 270,887 shares for an estimated $7,052,479.

$LEGH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LEGH stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

