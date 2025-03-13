$LEGH stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LEGH stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,428,068 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LEGH:
$LEGH Insider Trading Activity
$LEGH insiders have traded $LEGH stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEGH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CURTIS DREW HODGSON has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 270,887 shares for an estimated $7,052,479.
$LEGH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LEGH stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWH CAPITAL, L.P. removed 128,738 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,177,253
- ADVISORY RESEARCH INC added 120,000 shares (+34.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,961,600
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 80,982 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,998,635
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 80,126 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,191,446
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 74,087 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,828,467
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 72,857 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,798,110
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 57,250 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,412,930
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
