Leggett & Platt To Implement Restructuring Plan; Withdraws Long-term Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt said it is implementing a Restructuring Plan primarily in its Bedding Products segment and to a lesser extent, in its Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment. The company plans to consolidate certain locations across the Bedding Products segment, reducing manufacturing and distribution footprint of 50 facilities to approximately 30 to 35 facilities.

Leggett & Platt expects the restructuring actions to generate $40 to $50 million in EBIT benefit on an annualized run-rate basis when fully implemented in late 2025. The company expects to incur restructuring and restructuring-related costs of $65 to $85 million, of which approximately half are anticipated to be incurred in 2024 and the remainder in 2025.

In connection with the Restructuring Plan, Leggett & Platt is withdrawing previously stated Total Shareholder Return goal of 11-14% and financial targets. Unrelated to the Restructuring Plan, the company is impairing an estimated $450 million of long-lived assets associated with prior year acquisitions in the Bedding Products segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.