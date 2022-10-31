Leggett & Platt Sees Q4 EPS In Line With View

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter, Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) said it expects fourth quarter earnings per share to be in the range of $0.42 - $0.57 and sales of $1.15 billion - $1.25 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share and revenues of $1.26 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted that full year 2022 sales and earnings per share guidance unchanged from October 10 announcement.

Annual sales are expected to be $5.1 billion - $5.2 billion, roughly flat to +2% versus 2021. Earnings per share is expected to be $2.30 - $2.45. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2022 earnings of $2.37 per share on annual revenues of $5.15 billion.

