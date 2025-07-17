Leggett & Platt to Release Q2 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on August 1, 2025

Leggett & Platt will announce Q2 earnings on July 31, 2025, with a conference call on August 1.

Leggett & Platt will announce its second quarter earnings results on July 31, 2025, after the market closes, and will host a conference call on August 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results, as well as annual guidance and market conditions. The call will be accessible via webcast on the company's Investor Relations website, with dial-in information provided. Earnings details and supporting financial slides will be available shortly after the market closes on July 31. The company, a diversified manufacturer with a history spanning 142 years, produces a wide range of engineered components for various industries, primarily serving bedding, automotive, furniture, and aerospace markets.

Leggett & Platt is scheduled to release its second quarter earnings results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The quarterly conference call will cover annual guidance and market conditions, suggesting proactive management and strategic planning.

The availability of earnings materials and webcast access underscores the company's dedication to shareholder communication and engagement.

Leggett & Platt's long-standing history of 142 years highlights its stability and experience in the market, reinforcing investor confidence.

Failure to provide prior quarter financial comparison may raise concerns about the company's performance trends.

Specific details on ongoing company initiatives or market conditions are not disclosed, leaving investors without clarity on strategic direction.

Potential timing of earnings release and subsequent call may lead to market speculation or uncertainty prior to the announcement.

When will Leggett & Platt release its second quarter earnings results?

Leggett & Platt will release its second quarter earnings results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after market close.

What time is the quarterly conference call scheduled?

The quarterly conference call will be held on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access theearnings callwebcast?

You can access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt’s website at www.leggett.com.

Is there a dial-in number for the conference call?

Yes, the dial-in number is 201-689-8341, and no passcode is required.

Where will the earnings release and financial slides be posted?

The earnings release and financial slides will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt’s website on July 31, 2025.

$LEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $LEG stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LEG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Mike Hickey from Piper Sandler set a target price of $9.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 01/29/2025

Carthage, MO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release second quarter earnings results on Thursday, July 31, 2025 after the market closes, and hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter results, annual guidance, market conditions, company initiatives, and related matters on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).





This call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt’s website at





www.leggett.com





. Dial in information: 201-689-8341, no passcode required. The earnings release and slides containing summary financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on July 31 shortly after the market closes. The audio replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on our website after completion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.





COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 142-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.











CONTACT



: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com





Cassie J. Branscum, Vice President, Investor Relations





Katelyn J. Pierce, Analyst, Investor Relations







