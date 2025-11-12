Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.09, changing hands as high as $9.10 per share. Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEG's low point in its 52 week range is $6.475 per share, with $13.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.06.

