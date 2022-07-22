Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.24, changing hands as high as $39.32 per share. Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEG's low point in its 52 week range is $33.19 per share, with $49.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.09.

