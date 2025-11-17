Leggett & Platt (LEG) Price Target Increased by 13.79% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is an increase of 13.79% from the prior estimate of $9.86 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.53% from the latest reported closing price of $9.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leggett & Platt. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEG is 0.05%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 136,682K shares. The put/call ratio of LEG is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,050K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,304K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 8.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,131K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 2.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,266K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,138K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,991K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 54.67% over the last quarter.

