Leggett & Platt (LEG) Price Target Decreased by 5.45% to 17.68

The average one-year price target for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) has been revised to 17.68 / share. This is an decrease of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 18.70 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.20% from the latest reported closing price of 17.30 / share.

Leggett & Platt Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 27, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $17.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.80%, the lowest has been 2.90%, and the highest has been 10.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 3.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 737 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leggett & Platt. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEG is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 95,463K shares. The put/call ratio of LEG is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,047K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,163K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 7.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,961K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,410K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,232K shares, representing a decrease of 82.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 53.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,225K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 10.43% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 3,043K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,182K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Leggett & Platt Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leggett & Platt is an American diversified manufacturer that designs and produces various engineered components and products that can be found in homes and automobiles. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.