Leggett & Platt, Incorporated's (NYSE:LEG) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.7x Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 37x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Leggett & Platt certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Leggett & Platt's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 71% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 40% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 4.9% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Leggett & Platt is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Leggett & Platt's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Leggett & Platt maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Leggett & Platt has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Leggett & Platt's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

