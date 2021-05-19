Leggett & Platt, Incorporated's (NYSE:LEG) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Under the guidance of CEO Karl Glassman, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 25 May 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing Leggett & Platt, Incorporated's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$7.5b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$8.7m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 14% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$9.1m. This suggests that Leggett & Platt remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Karl Glassman holds US$43m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.2m 13% Other US$7.6m US$9.0m 87% Total Compensation US$8.7m US$10m 100%

On an industry level, around 25% of total compensation represents salary and 75% is other remuneration. In Leggett & Platt's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated's Growth

NYSE:LEG CEO Compensation May 19th 2021

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years. Its revenue is down 5.5% over the previous year.

We would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 47% over three years, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Leggett & Platt that you should be aware of before investing.

Switching gears from Leggett & Platt, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.