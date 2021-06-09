Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Leggett & Platt investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.42 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.68 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Leggett & Platt has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of $54.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Leggett & Platt has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Leggett & Platt is paying out an acceptable 75% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 41% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Leggett & Platt's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:LEG Historic Dividend June 9th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Leggett & Platt's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Leggett & Platt has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Leggett & Platt? We're not enthused by the flat earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within reasonable bounds. Additionally, it paid out a lower percentage of its free cash flow, so at least it generated more cash than it spent on dividends. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Leggett & Platt from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Leggett & Platt, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Leggett & Platt and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

