Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LEG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.25, the dividend yield is 3.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEG was $44.25, representing a -20.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.42 and a 100.86% increase over the 52 week low of $22.03.

LEG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). LEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports LEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.77%, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

iShares FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate ex-U.S. Index Fund (IFGL)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RCD with an increase of 39.46% over the last 100 days. PEY has the highest percent weighting of LEG at 2.65%.

