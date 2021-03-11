Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LEG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEG was $49.32, representing a -1.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $50 and a 123.88% increase over the 52 week low of $22.03.

LEG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). LEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports LEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.55%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

