Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.43, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEG was $53.43, representing a -9.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.16 and a 71.8% increase over the 52 week low of $31.10.

LEG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). LEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports LEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.39%, compared to an industry average of 24.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEG as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (LEG)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (LEG)

Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (LEG)

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (LEG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NOBL with an increase of 14.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LEG at 1.62%.

