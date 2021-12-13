Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LEG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.81, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEG was $41.81, representing a -29.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.16 and a 4.87% increase over the 52 week low of $39.87.

LEG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). LEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.93. Zacks Investment Research reports LEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.48%, compared to an industry average of 19.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the leg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEG as a top-10 holding:

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

iShares FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate ex-U.S. Index Fund (IFGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTRN with an increase of 9.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LEG at 4.03%.

