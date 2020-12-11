Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LEG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.55, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEG was $42.55, representing a -18.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.99 and a 93.15% increase over the 52 week low of $22.03.

LEG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). LEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports LEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.46%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEG as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UIVM with an increase of 10.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LEG at 0.7%.

