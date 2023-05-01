Leggett & Platt Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $53.5 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $90.4 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $1.21 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $53.5 Mln. vs. $90.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.90 Full year revenue guidance: $4.8 - $5.2 Bln

