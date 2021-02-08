Leggett & Platt Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $103.2 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $86.8 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.18 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.