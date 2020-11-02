Leggett & Platt Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $104.8 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $99.6 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.21 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.