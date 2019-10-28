Markets
Leggett & Platt Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $99.6 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $90.0 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $1.24 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.48 - $2.63 Full year revenue guidance: $4.7 - $4.8 Bln

