Leggett & Platt Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $90.4 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $87.5 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.15 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $90.4 Mln. vs. $87.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 – $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $5.3 - $5.6 Bln

