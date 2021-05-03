Leggett & Platt Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG):

-Earnings: $87.5 million in Q1 vs. $44.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.04 in Q1 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.42 per share -Revenue: $1.15 billion in Q1 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55–$2.75 Full year revenue guidance: $4.8–$5.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.