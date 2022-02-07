Leggett & Platt Inc. Profit Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $105.5 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $108.0 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $1.33 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $105.5 Mln. vs. $108.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

