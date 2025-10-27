Leggett & Platt Inc. Reveals Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $127.1 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $44.9 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $1.03 billion from $1.10 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127.1 Mln. vs. $44.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.03 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.52 – $1.72 Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 – $4.1 Bln

