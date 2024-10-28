Leggett & Platt Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $44.9 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $52.8 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $1.101 billion from $1.175 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $44.9 Mln. vs. $52.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.101 Bln vs. $1.175 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $.16–$.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $973–$1073 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.00–$1.10 Full year revenue guidance: $4.3–$4.4 Bln

