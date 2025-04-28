Leggett & Platt Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $30.6 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $31.6 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to $1.022 billion from $1.096 billion last year.

Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.20 Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.3 Bln

