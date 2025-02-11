LEGGETT & PLATT Earnings Preview: Recent $LEG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LEGGETT & PLATT ($LEG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,037,883,322 and earnings of $0.20 per share.

LEGGETT & PLATT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of LEGGETT & PLATT stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LEGGETT & PLATT Government Contracts

We have seen $448,597 of award payments to $LEG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

LEGGETT & PLATT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LEG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR GARY C. PETERS sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.

