Leggett & Platt Drops 5% On Withdrawal Of Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG), manufacturer of a range of engineered products, are falling more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company withdrew its long-term financial targets in connection with restructuring plan.

The company has withdrawn its previous goal of 11%-14% Total Shareholder Return, and financial targets including revenue growth, EBIT margin, and dividend payout ratio.

LEG is at $23.98 currently. It has traded in the range of $22.50 - $38.55 in the last 1 year.

