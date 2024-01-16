News & Insights

Markets
LEG

Leggett & Platt Drops 5% On Withdrawal Of Financial Targets

January 16, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG), manufacturer of a range of engineered products, are falling more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company withdrew its long-term financial targets in connection with restructuring plan.

The company has withdrawn its previous goal of 11%-14% Total Shareholder Return, and financial targets including revenue growth, EBIT margin, and dividend payout ratio.

LEG is at $23.98 currently. It has traded in the range of $22.50 - $38.55 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.