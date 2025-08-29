Markets
Leggett & Platt Completes Sale Of Aerospace Products Group, Announces Revised FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG), Friday announced the sale of its Aerospace Products Group to affiliated funds managed by Tinicum Inc. for an estimated after-tax amount of about $250 million.

The proceeds will be used primarily to pay down debt and strengthen the company's balance sheet and leverage ratio.

Concurrently, the diversified manufacturer revised its outlook for full year 2025, expecting sales of $3.9 to $4.2 billion, instead of previously estimated $4.0 to $4.3 billion.

Also, the company now anticipates earnings of $1.43 - $1.72 per share, instead of previously expected $0.88 - $1.17 per share, and adjusted earnings of $0.95 - $1.15 per share instead of previously estimated $1.00 - $1.20 a share.

On average, analysts expect earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $4.11 billion for the full year 2025.

Currently, LEG is trading at $9.63, down 1.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

