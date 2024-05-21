Leggett & Platt CEO Mitch Dolloff Resigns; Names Replacement

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG), a diversified manufacturer, said on Tuesday that Mitch Dolloff has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

The company has appointed Karl Glassman as CEO effective immediately. He will continue to serve in his current role as Board Chairman.

Karl has served as an Executive Director and Non-Executive Director on the Leggett & Platt since 2002, and previously worked as CEO from 2016 to 2021.

