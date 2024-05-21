News & Insights

Markets
LEG

Leggett & Platt CEO Mitch Dolloff Resigns; Names Replacement

May 21, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG), a diversified manufacturer, said on Tuesday that Mitch Dolloff has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

The company has appointed Karl Glassman as CEO effective immediately. He will continue to serve in his current role as Board Chairman.

Karl has served as an Executive Director and Non-Executive Director on the Leggett & Platt since 2002, and previously worked as CEO from 2016 to 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.