Leggett & Platt About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LEG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/13/26, Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of LEG's recent stock price of $10.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LEG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEG's low point in its 52 week range is $6.475 per share, with $13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.27.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LEG makes up 2.37% of the Towle Value ETF (Symbol: TCV) which is trading higher by about 1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding LEG).

In Thursday trading, Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

