Leggett & Platt a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 6.0% Yield (LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 6.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Leggett & Platt, Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.58% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $351,139,678 worth of LEG shares.
Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Leggett & Platt, Inc. is $1.84/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/14/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LEG, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
LEG operates in the Home Furnishings & Furniture sector, among companies like Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX), and La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB).
Also see: Funds Holding MAKX
GVA Insider Buying
CTR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.