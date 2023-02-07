Leggett (LEG) Q4 Earnings Miss, Stock Falls, 2023 View Tepid

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG reported tepid results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Both the earnings and net sales missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and decreased on a year-over-year basis. Shares of the company fell 4.06% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 6.



The downtrend was caused by weak demand in residential end markets and dynamic macroeconomic and geopolitical environment pressure. The company anticipates 2023 to be a challenging year due to these headwinds.



President and CEO of Leggett, Mitch Dolloff, said, "We are focused on improving the things that we can control and continuing to mitigate the impacts of market challenges on our business. We are working with our customers on new product opportunities, continuing our focus on improving operating efficiency, and driving strong cash management. Our financial strength gives us confidence in our ability to successfully navigate challenging markets while investing in long-term opportunities.”

Quarter in Details

Leggett reported adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share, which lagged the consensus estimate of 48 cents by 18.8% and decreased 49% from 77 cents reported a year ago. Lower EBIT, a higher tax rate and higher interest expenses affected the bottom line.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Quote

Net trade sales of $1.196 billion also missed the consensus mark of $1.22 billion by 2% and declined 10% from the prior-year quarter’s levels of $1.33 billion. Organically, sales were down 12% year over year. Raw material-related selling prices added 2%, and acquisitions, net of small divestitures, contributed 2% to sales growth.

Volumes declined by 12% due to continued demand softness in residential end markets, partially offset by growth in the Automotive, Aerospace, and Hydraulic Cylinders businesses. The currency also impacted sales by 2%.



Adjusted EBIT declined 40.1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels to $91.2 million. The downside was due to lower volume and reduced overhead absorption as LEG intentionally cut production in the Steel Rod business to reduce inventory levels.



Adjusted EBIT margin contracted 380 basis points (bps) to 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin also declined 350 bps to 11.4%.

Segment Details

Net trade sales in Bedding Products (excluding intersegment sales) decreased 19% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $522.4 million. A volume decline of 19% was caused by softness in the United States and European demand as well as lower demand in the Steel Rod and Drawn Wire businesses. Increased prices contributed 1% amid a 1% decline from currency fluctuation. Organically, sales were down 19% year over year.



Adjusted EBIT margin fell 590 bps to 5.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin also fell 510 bps year over year to 10.8%.



The Specialized Products segment's trade sales rose 15% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $302.8 million. Volume increased by 10% across the segment. A favorable selling price increased sales by 4%, and the Hydraulic Cylinders acquisition contributed 10%. Currency impact lowered sales by 9%. Organically, sales were up 5% year over year.



EBIT margin contracted by 300 bps to 8.7%. EBITDA margin plunged 330 bps year over year to 12.1%.



Trade sales in the Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment rose 3% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $370.6 million. Volume was down 6%, mainly due to declines in Home Furniture, Fabric Converting and Flooring, partially offset by growth in Work Furniture. Raw material-related selling price added 10% to sales, but currency declined sales by 1%. Organically, sales were down 13% year over year.



EBIT margin of 8.8% was down 200 bps from the prior year. EBITDA margin also contracted 180 bps to 10.4%.

2022 Highlights

Net revenues for the year totaled $5.15 billion, up 1% from $5.07 billion and flat organically year over year. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.27 per share compared with $2.78 in the previous year.



Adjusted EBIT fell 14.6% from the prior year to $485 million, owing to lower volume and overhead absorption from reduced production, operational inefficiencies in Specialty Foam and Automotive, and higher raw material and transportation costs. Adjusted EBIT margin also contracted 180 bps from the year-ago figure to 9.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 200 bps to 12.9%.

Financials

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $1 billion in liquidity. It had $316.5 million of cash and equivalents at 2022-end compared with $361.7 million at 2021-end. Long-term debt at the 2022-end was $2.07 billion, up 16% from $1.79 from the 2021-end. The trailing 12-month net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 2.66x in 2022 versus 2.29x in 2021.



Cash from operations for 2022 totaled $441.4 million versus $271.3 million in the prior year. Capital expenditures were $100 million in 2022.



In 2022, dividends were $1.74 per share compared with $1.66 per share in 2021. In November 2022, the company raised its dividend by two cents to 44 cents. In 2022, Leggett repurchased 1.7 million shares at an average price of $35.94 and issued 0.9 million shares through employee benefit plans. At the end of 2022, it had 132.6 million outstanding under the repurchase program.

Q1 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, earnings per share are anticipated to be down significantly from the previous quarter, mainly owing to the timing of performance-based compensation accruals and normal seasonality in some of its businesses.

2023 Guidance

Leggett expects sales in the range of $4.8–$5.2 billion. This indicates a 7% decline to 1% growth year over year. The raw material-related price decrease and currency impact are likely to reduce sales by mid-single digits.

Sales are likely to be down in the low single digit in Bedding Products, up in the high single digit in Specialized Products and down in the low single digit in the Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment. In 2022, acquisitions are expected to add nearly 3% to sales.



Earnings are expected to be between $1.50 and $1.90 per share down from the 2022 level due to lower metal margins in the Steel Rod business, lower volume in some businesses and moderate pricing pressure from deflation. The company expects an EBIT margin of 7.5-8%.



Capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization costs, and operating cash flow are estimated at $100 million, $200 million and $450–500 million, respectively. Dividend and net interest expenses are likely to be $240 million and $85 million, respectively. The effective tax rate for the year is projected at 24%. Fully diluted shares are projected to be approximately 137 million.

Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Leggett currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same.



PENN’s top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined year over year.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD reported decent fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Both of BYD’s metrics surpassed their respective consensus marks for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported impressive results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.



ATGE’s earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, given the continued benefit from initiatives taken and cost synergies.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.