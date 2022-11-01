Leggett (LEG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down on Tepid Views

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG reported better than expected results for third-quarter 2022, wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics decreased on a year-over-year basis.



Shares of the company fell 3.7% in the after-hours trading session on Oct 31. Despite experiencing demand and margin recovery in the Specialized Products segment, net sales declined due to a stable U.S. bedding market and slowness in other markets such as European bedding, home furniture, work furniture, and steel.



President and CEO of Leggett, Mitch Dolloff, said, "Third quarter earnings per share were slightly better than expected primarily due to incentive compensation adjustments. At the midpoint of guidance, fourth quarter is now expected to be slightly lower than third quarter primarily due to further reductions in steel rod production in response to the slowing steel market.”

Quarter in Details

Leggett reported adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, which topped the consensus estimate of 49 cents by 6.1% but decreased 26.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 71 cents. Global economic conditions and their effect on the consumer affected the bottom line.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Quote

Net trade sales totaled $1.29 billion, surpassing the consensus mark of $1.23 billion by 5.1% but declined 2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Organic sales were down 3% year over year. Raw material-related selling prices added 8% to sales growth and Hydraulic Cylinders and Textile acquisitions (completed in August), net of small divestitures, contributed 1% to the positives. Yet, a volume decline of 8% and a currency impact of 3% offset the positives.



Adjusted EBIT declined 21% from the prior-year quarter’s levels to $113.2 million. The downside was caused due to volume declines and lower overhead absorption from reduced production, and operational inefficiencies in Specialty Foam, partially offset by metal margin expansion.



Adjusted EBIT margin contracted 220 basis points (bps) to 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin also declined 230 bps to 12.2%.

Segment Details

Net trade sales in Bedding Products (excluding intersegment sales) decreased 12% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $582 million. A volume decline of 20% was caused by softness in the United States and European demand, partially offset by strong trade demand in Steel Rod and Drawn Wire businesses. Increased prices contributed 9% despite a 1% decline from currency fluctuation. Organically, sales were down 12% year over year.



Adjusted EBIT margin fell 470 bps at 7.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin also fell 430 bps year over year to 12%.



The Specialized Products segment's trade sales rose 24% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $291.3 million. Sales growth in Automotive, Aerospace and Hydraulic Cylinders helped volume increase by 22%. Favorable selling price added 5% to sales and Hydraulic Cylinders acquisition contributed 5%. Currency impact lowered sales by 8%. Organically, sales were up 19% year over year.



EBIT margin improved 120 bps to 10.7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin plunged 40 bps year over year to 14.1%.



Trade sales in the Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment remained flat from the prior-year quarter’s level to $421.1 million. Volume was down 6%, mainly due to declines in Home Furniture, Fabric Converting and Flooring, more than offset by growth in Geo Components and Work Furniture. Raw material-related selling price added 7% to sales, but currency declined sales 1%. Organically, sales were flat year over year.



EBIT margin of 9.1% was down 70 bps from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin also contracted 80 bps to 10.4%.

Financials

As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had $1 billion in liquidity. It had $226.2 million of cash and equivalents in September-end compared with $361.7 million at 2021-end. Long-term debt at the third quarter-end was $2.13 billion, up from $1.79 from 2021-end. The trailing 12-month net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 2.63.



Cash from operations for the third quarter totaled $65 million versus $50 million in the prior year. Capital expenditures were $25 million in the third quarter.



At the end of the third quarter, it had 132.6 million outstanding under the repurchase program as it bought back 0.1 million shares from its common stock for an average price of $38.42.

Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter, net sales are expected to be $1.15–$1.25 billion and earnings per share are anticipated to be between 42 cents and 57 cents. In fourth-quarter 2021, it reported net sales of $1.333 billion and earnings per share of 77 cents.

2022 Guidance

Owing to the lower demand levels and challenging macroeconomic environment, Leggett lowered its 2022 guidance on Oct 10.



Leggett now expects sales in the range of $5.1–$5.2 billion versus $5.2–$5.4 billion expected earlier. This indicates year-over-year flat to 2% growth from 2-6% estimated earlier. The raw material-related price increase, net of currency impact, is likely to offset high single-digit volume decline. Sales are likely to be down mid-teens in Bedding Products, up low double digits in Specialized Products and down by low single digits in Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment. Acquisitions, net of small divestitures, are expected to add nearly 1% to sales.



Earnings are now expected to be between $2.30 and $2.45 per share, down from a prior expectation of $2.65-$2.80. The company now expects an EBIT margin of 9.5-10% (lower than the previous projection of 10.5-10.7%).



Capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization costs, and operating cash flow are estimated at $115 million, $180 million, and $400–450 million versus $130 million, $200 million, and $550–600 million expected earlier, respectively. Dividend and net interest expenses are likely to be $230 million and $80 million, respectively. The effective tax rate for the year is projected at 23%. Fully diluted shares are projected to be approximately 137 million.

Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Leggett currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK reported mixed results for third-quarter 2022. Earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined on a year-over-year basis.



MHK’s net sales missed the analysts’ and management’s expectations but increased year over year in a low-single digit.



Mattel, Inc. MAT delivered third-quarter 2022 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics beat the consensus mark for the tenth consecutive quarter but declined on a year-over-year basis.



Despite reporting better-than-expected results, MAT’s shares declined 5.5% in the after-hours trading session on Oct 25. Investors’ sentiment was hurt as the company trimmed its 2022 earnings per share guidance.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The BYD’s top and the bottom line surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 10th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mattel, Inc. (MAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.