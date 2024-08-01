Legget & Platt (LEG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Legget & Platt (LEG) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Legget & Platt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Change in Organic Sales - Bedding Products : -13% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -13%.

: -13% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -13%. Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products : -6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -6.3%.

: -6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -6.3%. Change in Organic Sales : -8% compared to the -6.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -8% compared to the -6.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Trade sales- Bedding Products : $438 million compared to the $438.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.

: $438 million compared to the $438.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year. Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products : $371 million versus $371.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.

: $371 million versus $371.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change. Trade sales- Specialized Products : $319.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $324.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

: $319.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $324.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%. EBIT- Specialized Products : -$9.50 million compared to the $24.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$9.50 million compared to the $24.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Furniture, Flooring & Textile ProductsC : $35.10 million compared to the $26.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $35.10 million compared to the $26.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Bedding Products : $0.60 million compared to the $15.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.60 million compared to the $15.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. EBIT- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products : -$9.40 million compared to the $22.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Legget & Platt have returned +18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.